Covid: With 19,673 cases, India sees minor dip in tally

India on Sunday reported a minor dip in daily Covid-19 tally with 19,673 fresh cases. In the same time span, the country also reported 45 Covid-related deaths. The fresh figures have taken the total number of Covid cases registered since the start of the pandemic in the country to 4,40,19,811, while the death toll has climbed to 5,26,357.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A day ago, 20,408 cases and 44 deaths were logged across the country.

The active cases have risen from 1,43,384 to 1,43,676 and they now comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry data showed.

19,336 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,33,49,778. The recovery rate stood at 98.48 per cent.

As many as 87.52 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far, of which nearly 4 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the ongoing nationwide Covid vaccination campaign, 204.23 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. More than 27 lakh doses were administered till 7pm Saturday, data by the health ministry showed on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON