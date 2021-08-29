Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Covid-19 vaccine drive to speed up further in September; 240 million to be inoculated
india news

Covid-19 vaccine drive to speed up further in September; 240 million to be inoculated

Approximately 200 million doses are likely to be of Covishield, which will be delivered by the Serum Institute of India (SII).
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 07:53 AM IST
A health worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a vaccination centre in Katraj on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

The nationwide vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is expected to gather further pace in September as more than 240 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines are likely to be administered next month, Hindustan Times’ sister website Live Hindustan has reported citing Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan. This means that on average, 8 million shots will be administered each day in September, as against the corresponding figures for August which, at present, are between 5.3-5.4 million.

Of these 240 million doses, approximately 200 million are likely to be of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca jab, which is being marketed locally as Covishield. These will be delivered by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer.

Also Read | 20 crore Covishield doses to be supplied in September, SII informs Centre

Further, in first week of October, the supply of ZyCoV-D, the sixth and latest vaccine to receive Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), will commence, while the administration of shots will begin by the end of the month. The manufacturing of two other jabs approved by the drugs regulator -- those of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson respectively -- is projected to start from this month itself.

RELATED STORIES

As of now, the vaccination drive is completely dependent on Covishield and Covaxin, the first two vaccines which received EUA from the DCGI, in January. Sputnik V, the third shot to be approved, has been used only in a limited capacity. The nationwide inoculation drive began on 16th January and, thus far, 622,989,134 doses have been administered, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) dashboard. These include around 550 million and 76 million doses of Covishield and Covaxin respectively, as per official data.

On August 27, India became the first country to vaccinate more than 10 million people in a single-day.

Also Read | India administers record 10 million vaccine doses in a day

Of the half-a-dozen jabs approved by the DCGI thus far, two are indigenous while the rest are foreign developed. Covaxin and ZyCoV-D are both 'made in India,' while the rest have been developed abroad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 vaccination rajesh bhushan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IRCTC's 'Bharat Darshan' special train to start today: Check details here

Breaking news: US warns of 'specific, credible threat' near Kabul airport

Amid Covid-19 surge in some states, govt warns against large gatherings

Haryana cops lathicharge farmers, fresh row erupts
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP