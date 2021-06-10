Covid-19 LIVE updates: Andhra Pradesh reports 1,955 cases of black fungus

India's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infection tally shot up to 29,089,069 on Wednesday, as the country reported as many as 92,596 fresh cases in the preceding 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said. India's Covid-19 death toll has now reached 353,523, with as many as 2,219 new fatalities being recorded in the same duration. India's tally of daily new Covid-19 cases has dipped under the one lakh mark after 63 days, signalling the receding second wave of the pandemic threw the country's medical health infrastructure out of gear in the last two months. According to the Union health ministry, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 5.66%, while the daily positivity rate has dropped to 4.66%, less than 10 percentage points for the 16th consecutive day.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive has been open to adults across age groups for 40 days and several variations in coverage are clear across the country’s states, data analysed by HT shows. While Himachal Pradesh is the clear leader in terms of administering doses to the largest proportion of its adults (38%), states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu have not managed to give a single shot to even 15% of those eligible for vaccines.