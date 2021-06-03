LIVE: India seals deal for 300 million Biological-E Covid-19 vaccine doses

India's coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on Wednesday increased by 132,788 as the number pushed an overall tally to cross the 28.3 million mark. The death toll was 335,102 as 3,207 people lost their lives to the viral infection.

In the United States, President Joe Biden announced a plan to work with churches, colleges, businesses and celebrities to boost inoculations. The US is also set to announce which countries will receive the first shipments of coronavirus vaccines donated from its stockpile.

Meanwhile, the European Union passed 250 million vaccinations and is on track to reach its target of inoculating 70% of adults in July, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said employees should begin returning to offices in early September for at least three days a week.

In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of caution as he said that the country is on course to lift restrictions this month.