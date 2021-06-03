Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / LIVE: India seals deal for 300 million Biological-E Covid-19 vaccine doses
An Indian Jew, member of the Bnei Menashe, or the Children of Menashe, one of the "lost tribes of Israel' from the India's northeastern state of Manipur, suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), reads a religious book at a COVID-19 care facility, inside a Gurudwara or a Sikh Temple, in New Delh.(REUTERS)
LIVE: India seals deal for 300 million Biological-E Covid-19 vaccine doses

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 03, 2021 09:02 AM IST

India's coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on Wednesday increased by 132,788 as the number pushed an overall tally to cross the 28.3 million mark. The death toll was 335,102 as 3,207 people lost their lives to the viral infection.

In the United States, President Joe Biden announced a plan to work with churches, colleges, businesses and celebrities to boost inoculations. The US is also set to announce which countries will receive the first shipments of coronavirus vaccines donated from its stockpile.

Meanwhile, the European Union passed 250 million vaccinations and is on track to reach its target of inoculating 70% of adults in July, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said employees should begin returning to offices in early September for at least three days a week.

In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of caution as he said that the country is on course to lift restrictions this month.

Follow all the updates here:

    India seals deal for 300 million Biological-E Covid-19 vaccine doses

    India has inked a deal with domestic vaccine maker Biological-E for 300 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for 15 billion rupees, news agency Reuters reported.

    The vaccine, which is currently undergoing phase-3 clinical trials, will likely to be available in the next few months, it also reported citing health ministry.

    40 from Manipur test positive for Covid-19 in Delhi

    As many as 40 members, including two children of the Bnei Menashe Jews Community from Manipur, were tested positive for Covid-19 in Delhi, just a day before boarding their flight to Israel on Monday.

    Ladakh's Covid-19 tally rises by 91

    Ladakh's Covid-19 tally rises by 91, one other person dies over the last 24 hours.

    The number of active cases now stands at 1,531 and the death toll has reached 191.

