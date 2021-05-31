Highlights: Former Madhya Pradesh minister Laxmikant Sharma succumbs to Covid-19

Covid infection in India continued to slow as the daily number of cases dipped to the lowest in past 50 days. The number of total cases in the country now stands at 28,047,534, while the death toll is at 329,100.

The latest study on Covid-19 claimed that the SARS-CoV-2 has no ‘credible natural ancestor’ and was created by Chinese scientists while working on ‘gain-of-function' research in a Wuhan lab. The explosive report came as two US disease experts said that the world needs the cooperation of the Chinese government to trace the origins of Covid-19 and prevent future pandemic threats. With almost two years now in the pandemic, it is still obscure that how the pandemic exactly began and who the patient zero was.

On Sunday, the US reported the lowest level of infection since the early days of the pandemic and welcomed back sports fans to stadiums as 135,000 fans watched the Indianapolis 500.

Japan is reportedly considering mandating testing or vaccinations for spectators at the Tokyo Olympics.