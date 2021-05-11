Home / India News / Covid-19: DRDO to set up 7 medical oxygen plants in Odisha
india news

Covid-19: DRDO to set up 7 medical oxygen plants in Odisha

The plants will come up at Boudh, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Nayagarh and Koraput districts, CGM of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Odisha, Ram Prasad Panda, said.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 09:36 PM IST
The civil and electrical works of the plants will be done by the NHAI while the DRDO will look after the technical aspect, Panda said.(Sakib Ali/HT file photo. Representative image)

To ensure the availability of medical oxygen for treatment of Covid-19 patients, the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has decided to set up seven medical oxygen plants in Odisha.

The plants will come up at Boudh, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Nayagarh and Koraput districts, CGM of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Odisha, Ram Prasad Panda, said.

The civil and electrical works of the plants will be done by the NHAI while the DRDO will look after the technical aspect, he said.

The DRDO's move is a part of its massive drive under which it has decided to set up 500 medical oxygen plants in the country within three months with the help of its indigenous developed technology. Construction of the plants has already started in Boudh and Cuttack, Panda said.

Once completed, each plant will generate 1,000 litres per minute (LPM) of oxygen and the life-saving gas will be supplied to hospitals through pipelines.

To ensure the availability of medical oxygen for treatment of Covid-19 patients, the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has decided to set up seven medical oxygen plants in Odisha.

The plants will come up at Boudh, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Nayagarh and Koraput districts, CGM of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Odisha, Ram Prasad Panda, said.

The civil and electrical works of the plants will be done by the NHAI while the DRDO will look after the technical aspect, he said.

The DRDO's move is a part of its massive drive under which it has decided to set up 500 medical oxygen plants in the country within three months with the help of its indigenous developed technology. Construction of the plants has already started in Boudh and Cuttack, Panda said.

Once completed, each plant will generate 1,000 litres per minute (LPM) of oxygen and the life-saving gas will be supplied to hospitals through pipelines.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Penguins eagerly wait to be weighed, get treats. Video is a mood lifter

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP