Covid-19: Expert panel to meet on booster shot today

India’s expert panel on Covid-19 immunisation will likely decide on additional doses of vaccines on Monday, and the process would be implemented in phases, with those at high risk receiving priority, according to people familiar with the matter.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), the panel that advises the central government on issues related to immunization, including Covid-19 vaccination, has been working on a comprehensive policy for both additional vaccine doses and vaccination among those less than 18 years of age.

“This may be called an additional dose, which is being considered for immuno-compromised people to provide additional protection as they are at a higher risk. It’s different from a booster dose that is given after the immunity wanes,” a government expert said on condition of anonymity.

The government has maintained the booster dose was not its focus, as the priority was to vaccinate all eligible people as fast as possible.

NTAGI will also take up the matter of vaccinating children against Covid-19. Even if a consensus is reached on starting vaccination in children among panel members, it is likely that the exercise will be conducted in a phased manner, where the first phase will include children with co-morbidities, the people said.

Government experts are working on a list of co-morbidities that could determine which children are first eligible for the vaccine. The list is likely to have those on cancer treatment, transplant cases, and those with compromised immunity, among others.

The decision to vaccinate children will not be taken in a hurry, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said on several occasions.

“The experts have to be fully convinced on the issue, as it is a matter of children,” Mandaviya said at a recent media briefing. “The decision of the experts will be final on this.”

