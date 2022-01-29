Covid-19: Gujarat extends night curfew in 27 cities till Feb 4

The Gujarat government has extended the ongoing night curfew - imposed to check the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases - in the state's 27 cities till February 4. The timings of the curfew are from 10pm to 6am.

The decision was taken by chief minister Bhupendra Patel during the core committee meeting in the capital city of Gandhinagar, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The statement added that even though daily infections were declining in Gujarat, 12,131 people were detected as Covid-19 positive in the last 24 hours.

Last week, the Gujarat government had extended the night curfew in 19 cities apart from eight metros where it was imposed earlier. These metros cities are - Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar.

It was scheduled to end on Friday (January 29), so the decision was taken to extend it, an official told news agency PTI on Friday.

During the curfew, shopping complexes, salons, beauty parlours, marketing yards etc are allowed to operate till 10pm. Home delivery from hotels and restaurants is allowed 24X7.

Bus transport services have been exempted from night curfew, and they can operate with 75% seating capacity.

A maximum of 150 people are allowed to attend political, social and religious gatherings at a venue in an open space. In enclosed spaces, the number should not exceed 50% of the area.

The Gujarat government has also allowed establishments such as water parks, gyms, swimming pools, auditoriums, cinema halls and libraries to operate at 50% of their capacity.

Gujarat has so far recorded more than 1.13 million cases due to Covid-19 which include 10,375 deaths, 1,014,501 recoveries and 107,915 active cases. Over 97.3 million vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state since the beginning of the vaccination drive in January last year.

(With PTI inputs)

