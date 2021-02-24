Home / India News / Covid-19: Hotels, eateries to stay shut in Nagpur on weekends
Covid-19: Hotels, eateries to stay shut in Nagpur on weekends

Nagpur has recorded 1,44,534 Covid-19 cases, including 4,291 casualties and 1,33,775 recoveries. As on Tuesday, the district had 6,468 active cases.
PTI, Nagpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Considering the recent rise in Covid-19 cases, the civic body in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Wednesday directed that restaurants, hotels and eateries will remain closed on weekends till further orders, an official said.

This comes after the district administration on Monday ordered the shutting of schools and colleges till March 7.

In a revised order, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has informed that restaurants, hotels and eateries along with shops will remain closed on weekends till further orders, the official said.

However, kitchens of hotels, restaurants and eateries can continue to function for online food delivery, he said.

The order further stated that swimming pools and libraries will also remain closed till March 7, the official said.

Following a review meeting, Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut had informed that the administration has decided to close schools, colleges and coaching classes till March 7.

All major markets in the district will also remain shut on weekends, it was stated.

