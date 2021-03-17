Home / India News / Covid-19: India has supplied about 60 million vaccine doses to other countries
india news

Covid-19: India has supplied about 60 million vaccine doses to other countries

Since India is manufacturing a couple of Covid-19 vaccines locally, the ministry of external affairs has received requests from various foreign countries for their supply. The vaccines have been supplied to close to 70 countries
By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:47 AM IST
India is manufacturing two vaccines; Bharat Biotech's Covaxin (in picture), and Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield. (File photo)

India has supplied close to 60 million coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine doses to other countries so far, to support their Covid-19 immunisation programme.

The immunisation programme against Covid-19 started in India, and in other countries, in a phased manner to cover the health care providers, front line workers and the most vulnerable individuals above a certain age.

Since India is manufacturing a couple of Covid-19 vaccines locally, the ministry of external affairs has received requests from various foreign countries for their supply.

“Keeping in view the domestic requirements of the phased roll-out, India will continue to supply Covid-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner. It will be ensured that domestic manufacturers will have adequate stocks to meet domestic requirements while supplying abroad,” informed Ashwini Kumar Choubey, minister of state (health and family welfare), in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Also Read | 38k get Covid-19 vaccine jabs in Capital; Experts call for more inoculations

The vaccines have been supplied to close to 70 countries, and several others have shown interest in getting vaccines made in India to inoculate their vulnerable population.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ram Swaroop Sharma, BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, found dead in Delhi

Odisha told to enforce prohibition of fishing around turtle nesting sites

India records 28,903 Covid-19 cases in highest daily spike; active cases soar

PM Modi to meet CMs over Covid-19 today: All you need to know

India currently has two vaccines against Covid-19 approved for restricted emergency use: Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, which the company has co-developed with the Indian Council of Medical Research, and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that Serum Institute of India is locally manufacturing as Covishield.

Covaxin is a two-dose whole virion inactivated vaccine that is to be given 28 days apart as per the current recommendations. The company announced its interim phase 3 results recently that showed 81% overall efficacy, and it was also effective against mutant Sars-Cov-2 strains.

Covishield, scientifically known as ChAdOx1-S, is a recombinant vaccine, with a proven efficacy of about 70%.

India has administered close to 35 million Covid-19 vaccine doses since it started the national immunisation drive on January 16, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
JEE Main March 2021
Ram Swaroop Sharma
Virat Kohli
Covid-19 cases in India
Aamir Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP