Covid-19: India reports 44,877 new cases in 24 hours, positivity rate dips to 3.17%

India registered 44,877 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate marginally down to 3.17 per cent, the Union health ministry bulletin showed on Sunday morning. The country's active caseload now stands at 5,37,045, or 1.26 per cent of the total cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The number of positive cases recorded today are 11 per cent less than yesterday, when the count topped up by 45,486 new infections.

India's daily Covid-19 tally remained under the 50,000 mark for the second day in a row after a gap of more than 40 days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON