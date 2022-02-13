Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Covid-19: India reports 44,877 new cases in 24 hours, positivity rate dips to 3.17%
india news

Covid-19: India reports 44,877 new cases in 24 hours, positivity rate dips to 3.17%

India Covid-19 update: The nationwide tally remained under the 50,000 mark for the second day in a row after a gap of more than 40 days.
A railway staff checks the Covid-19 vaccination certificates of a passenger before allowing them to board the train in view of Omicron-driven Coronavirus surge, at a railway station in Chennai.(ANI Photo)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 09:32 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India registered 44,877 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate marginally down to 3.17 per cent, the Union health ministry bulletin showed on Sunday morning. The country's active caseload now stands at 5,37,045, or 1.26 per cent of the total cases.

The number of positive cases recorded today are 11 per cent less than yesterday, when the count topped up by 45,486 new infections.

India's daily Covid-19 tally remained under the 50,000 mark for the second day in a row after a gap of more than 40 days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP