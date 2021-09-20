Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Covid-19: India's active caseload at six-month low, positivity rate at 2.57%
Covid-19: India's active caseload at six-month low, positivity rate at 2.57%

At 3,18,181, India’s active case count was at its minimum in 183 days, the health ministry said. A reduction of 13,977 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 12:15 PM IST
A health care worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination camp in New Delhi.(Bloomberg)

Even as fresh Covid-19 infections remained above the 30,000-mark for the fifth day in a row on Monday, the active caseload declined to 0.95 per cent, the lowest since March.

A reduction of 13,977 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The country saw 30,256 people testing positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 3,34,78,419.

On Sunday, 30,772 cases were registered with the active count touching 0.99 per cent. This was a 13.7 per cent less than Saturday’s figures when 35,662 fresh cases were reported. 

On Friday, 34,403 samples tested positive across the country, while the figure was 30,570 on Thursday. 

While the weekly positivity rate (2.07 per cent) remained below three per cent for 87 days, the daily positivity rate (2.57 per cent) has been less than three per cent for 21 days, the ministry said.

The country reported less than 50,000 daily new cases for 85 straight days.

With 43,938 people getting cured from the viral disease, the cumulative recoveries stood at 3,27,15,105 at a rate of 97.72 per cent.

As many as 295 people died due to related complications which pushed the fatality tally to 4,45,133.

Meanwhile, 37 lakh (37,78,296) doses of the vaccine against the virus was administered in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide tally to 80.85 crore.

The last week also marked a record vaccination drive with over 2.5 crore doses being administered on Friday on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

 

 

 

