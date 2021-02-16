Covid-19: India's national recovery rate improves to 97.32%, amongst highest in the world
India on Tuesday recorded another landmark achievement as the national recovery rate from Covid-19 touched 97.32 per cent, among the highest in the world, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.
India continues to follow the trajectory of steady decline in active cases with the country's total active caseload dropping to 1.36 lakh (1,36,872) today.
The present active caseload now consists of just 1.25 per cent of India's total positive cases.
Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage
More than 1.06 crore (1,06,33,025) of people have recovered so far. A total of 11,805 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours.
India's Recovery Rate of 97.32 per cent is amongst the highest in the world. The difference between the recovered and active cases has further increased to 1,04,96,153 today.
In another positive development, 31 states/Union Territories have reported recovery rate more than the national average. Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have a recovery rate of 99.88 per cent.
Seventeen states/Union Territories reported no deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Chandigarh, J&K (UT), Meghalaya, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Haryana, A&N Islands, Rajasthan, Nagaland, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
Also, six states/union territories have reported no new cases in the last 24 hours. These are Sikkim, Meghalaya, A&N Islands, Nagaland, Tripura, and Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
Also Read | What led to a dramatic fall in Covid-19 cases in India? Experts debate
As of February 16, 2021, till 8 am, the cumulative number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country has surpassed 87 lakhs. The countrywide vaccination drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16, 2021.
A total of 87,20,822 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 1,84,303 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. These include 61,07,120 HCWs (1st dose), 1,60,291 healthcare workers (2nd dose) and 24,53,411 frontline workers (1st dose).
Around 81 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Five states account for 70.37 per cent of the new deaths.
Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 23. Kerala follows with 13 daily deaths and Punjab has reported 10 new deaths.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Home minister Amit Shah expresses condolences over bus accident in MP's Sidhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: Deputy Sarpanch killed, 2 injured by suspected Maoists in Bastar
- Shatrughan Korram, 34, former deputy sarpanch of Temrugaon, was shot dead by an unknown group of people in Chalka weekly market and fled after the attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, Congress govt in Puducherry slips into minority as another lawmaker quits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police ask Zoom to share details of farm stir ‘toolkit’ meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIA court sends alleged terror operative to police remand in Jammu IED case
- Qazi Waseem was arrested from Chandigarh and brought to Jammu on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Portals of Badrinath shrine to open on May 18
- The portals of Badrinath shrine were closed in November last year for the winter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sena backs TMC MP Mahua Moitra over her right to privacy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What led to a dramatic fall in Covid-19 cases in India? Experts debate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC asks Centre to file response on PIL seeking regulation of OTT platforms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: SC allows PIL on priority Covid jabs for legal fraternity
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna court hands death sentence to school principal for minor’s rape
- The principal's accomplice was sentenced to life imprisonment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On rising petrol, diesel prices, Surjewala makes sharp attack at govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12 days after flying to Maldives, seaplane to land in Ahmedabad today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In dry Nagaland, over 1000 liquor cases registered during peak of Covid pandemic
- Nagaland has been under total prohibition since 1989 but its implementation has often been questioned.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Contemplating 'some action' on regulating OTT platforms, Centre tells SC
- A bench comprising CJI S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, which was initially of the view that the petitioner should approach the government for the remedy, asked the government to file its response within six weeks to the PIL seeking OTT regulation by an autonomous body.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox