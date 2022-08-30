Covid-19: India sees 28% decline in single-day cases with 5,439 fresh infections

India registered 5,439 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours – 28 per cent fewer than yesterday's tally – taking the total cases in the country to 44,418,585, the Union health ministry data showed on Tuesday. The country had recorded 7,591 coronavirus infections on Monday and 9,436 infections on Sunday.

Active cases in the country declined to 65,732, accounting for 0.15 per cent of total infections. A total of 30 fresh deaths were reported today, taking the death toll to 5,27,829, the health bulletin said. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The 30 new fatalities include five from Maharashtra, four from Delhi and three from Haryana.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.66 per cent as the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,38,25,024, the data showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.70 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.64 per cent.

According to the ministry, 2.1 billion doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

