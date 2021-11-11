Covid-19: Mandaviya to meet health ministers of states, UTs to push for door-to-door vaccination

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with health ministers of all the states and the union territories on Thursday to push for 'har ghar dastak campaign' against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Under this campaign, the central government is aiming to ensure vaccination of all adults who have not received their first dose of the Covid jab yet or are overdue for their second dose.

The virtual interaction is the continuation of the November 3 meeting that was held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and health officials of more than 45 districts across 12 states with sluggish vaccination pace. During that meeting, the Prime Minister had hailed the hard work done by healthcare workers but warned against laxity. "The progress made so far is due to your hard work. Every member of administration, ASHA workers worked a lot. They walked for miles and took vaccination to remote locations. But if we become lax after one billion (doses), a new crisis can come," PM Modi had said.

The central government had launched the month-long 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign on November 2, to take the vaccination drive house-to-house to ensure maximum inoculation.

According to the data by the Union health ministry, around 79.2 per cent of India's adult population has received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while more than 37 per cent of the country's around 94 crore adult population has been administered both the doses.

The top five states which have administered the highest number of doses include Uttar Pradesh. It is followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.