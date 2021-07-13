Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19 negative test report must for tourists to enter Nilgiris
india news

Covid-19 negative test report must for tourists to enter Nilgiris

The Nilgiris administration made negative Covid-19 test report mandatory for all visitors coming to the district. After the relaxations in lockdown norms, tourists have been flocking to the hill stations amid fears of spike in coronavirus infection.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 05:30 PM IST
The Nilgiris comprise of popular hill stations such as Ooty, Coonoor and Kotagiri. (Instagram/@brav0juliett)

Covid-19 test with negative report has been made mandatory for tourists to visit the Nilgiris. The move comes after the Tamil Nadu government extended the Covid-19 restrictions till July 19 but with certain relaxations for the tourists, following which the popular tourist destination has been drawing a large crowd, Dinakaran reported on Tuesday.

Though an e-pass issued by Tamil Nadu is mandatory to enter the Nilgiris district, the tourists are eager to visit the hill station after the lockdown norms were relaxed in the state. The district administration fear the surge in tourist flow may lead to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the hills.

The Nilgiris administration announced that the tourists visiting the district should possess a Covid-19 negative report along with e-passes. “Visitors from neighbouring states like Kerala and Karnataka will be permitted through the state borders only after producing both these documents. Locals should also keep relevant passes and a Covid-19 report handy while commuting between the districts. Without a report, they will be stopped at the district's border check-posts,” the district administrative official said.

The Nilgiris comprise of popular hill stations such as Ooty, Coonoor and Kotagiri. Called the Queen of Hill Stations in Tamil Nadu, the district attracts thousands of tourists every season. After the state government allowed inter-district travel, these hill stations are witnessing increased tourist flow.

Recently, the Kodaikanal administration shut all the tourist spots in the town over fears of a spike in Covid-19 cases after tourists flocked to the hill station.

The lockdown relaxations that came into effect from Monday would allow the shops and restaurants to function for an extra hour till 9 pm. Bus services to Union territory Puducherry were resumed as part of the relaxations.

nilgiris district tamil nadu news coronavirus
