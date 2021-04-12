Covid-19 patient's death triggers violence in Bihar hospital

Angry over death of a virus infested person allegedly due to medical negligence, his kins vandalised state-run Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) Sunday forcing the hospital staff run for safety, hospital sources said.

The incident followed death of a man who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus at DMCH. The family members of the deceased alleged he died due to negligence by the hospital staff.

DMCH Superintendent Mani Bhusan Sharma, however, denied negligence and said he was stable and was found dead in the hospital toilet. When the victim's father visited him this morning, he was told about the death.

Complaining that the death happened on account of lack of proper care by the attending hospital staff, the kins ransacked the hospital forcing nurses and other medics to run for cover. The situation was brought under control after Sub Divisional Officer came to hospital after coming to know about the violence.