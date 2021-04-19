Home / India News / Covid-19 peddled as an excuse to stop protests against agri laws: Farmer leaders
india news

Covid-19 peddled as an excuse to stop protests against agri laws: Farmer leaders

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a joint forum of farmer unions, also said the date for their proposed march to Parliament is yet to be decided.
PTI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 09:37 PM IST
Farmers wearing face masks sit during the Kisan Maha Panchayat at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

Farmer unions protesting the Centre's three contentious farm laws at Delhi's borders alleged on Monday the government was trying to "use coronavirus as an excuse to quell their agitation".

The Sunyukta Kisan Morcha, a joint forum of farmer unions, also said the date for their proposed march to Parliament is yet to be decided.

"The government is trying to use coronavirus as an excuse to quell farmers' protest. They used the same trick last year. We will not let it happen," farmer leader Yogendra Yadav alleged during a press conference at Delhi's Singhu border.

He said, "The government's hypocrisy on coronavirus has been exposed. Ministers and leaders have been holding election rallies. They have no right to question others."

Yadav said immunisation camps were being set up at all farmer protest sites for those willing to take the vaccine jabs. Oxymeters and ambulances are being arranged, health facilities are being ramped up, he said.

An an awareness campaign will be conducted to encourage farmers to weak mask and a pamphlet on measures to keep virus at bay will be distributed, Yadav said. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

55 inmates, 4 staffers of Ahmedabad's Sabarmati jail test positive for Covid-19

First 'Oxygen Express' headed towards Vizag with 7 empty tankers

920 pigs die of African Swine Fever in Mizoram in less than a month

News updates from HT: What changes from May 1 in Covid-19 vaccination drive

Another leader said the farmers protest sites at Delhi's border have not reported "coronavirus cases in large numbers" so far. "These are open, well ventilated spaces. These protest sites are not COVID-19 hotspots," he said. PTI GVS NSD NSD

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP