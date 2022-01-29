Covid-19 third wave peak over in Maharashtra: State health minister

The peak of the Covid-19 third wave is over in Maharashtra, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday as daily cases of infection are stabilising. "Yes, I can say that peak of the third wave has over now," said Tope, adding, Covid-19 cases are reducing in areas like Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar where the situation was the worst during the recent wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, some parts of the state cases are still showing an upward surge, Tope said. "In Nashik, Nagpur, Pune, Aurangabad, the number is still rising but there is no reason to worry even in these places," the minister said.

"Infected people are getting cured in 5 to 7 days with simple treatment and medicines," he added.

Maharashtra was the worst-hit state during the third wave of Covid-19 with cases rising exponentially every day. However, with the situation now stabilising, daily Covid positive numbers are going down, the minister said. "We were at 47,000 per day once, which has now gone down to around 25,000 per day. Simultaneously 92 to 96 per cent beds are vacant and less than one per cent patients are on oxygen, ICU or ventilators," he said.

The state currently has 2,70,444 active Covid-19 cases. The cumulative recoveries stood at 72,42,649. While the cumulative deaths stood at 1,42,461.

On Friday, the state reported 24,948 new coronavirus cases including 110 Omicron infections and 103 pandemic-related deaths. On Thursday, the state had recorded 25,425 cases besides 42 fatalities.

The overall caseload in the state now stands at 76,55,554, while the death toll is at 1,42,461.

(With agency inputs)

