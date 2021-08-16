Covid-19: Those below 18 yrs can now visit malls in Maha with age proof

As Maharashtra eases further restrictions that were reimposed earlier this year to contain the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease in its second wave, the government has allowed those below the age of 18 years to visit malls with age proofs. An earlier notification had said malls would remain open till 10 in the night every day and only individuals, including staff, with vaccination certificates of both doses against the virus and a valid identity card would be allowed in.

Now, those below 18 years of age for whom the vaccination drive has not yet been started can visit the malls with age proofs to be shown at entry points, according to the new government order issued under "break the chain" guidelines.

In Mumbai, the civic body had announced earlier in the day that all playgrounds, gardens, beaches and seafronts will remain open for the public from 6am to 10pm.

The new relaxations came a day after the Maharashtra government allowed fully vaccinated citizens to travel by Mumbai local trains after a gap of four months. This was one of the key demands of the people of Maharashtra as only government employees and those engaged in essential services were granted permission to travel in local trains.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had said on August 8 to keep the economic cycle moving, the government is imposing certain criteria and restrictions to allow ordinary passengers to travel locally.

The pandemic situation has been slowly improving in the state, one of the worst affected in the country. At its peak, Maharashtra was registering more than 60,000 daily cases. On Monday, the figure was 4,145, while the capital city of Mumbai saw 195 new infections during the day. Fatalities from the viral disease have also fallen massively with 100 patients losing their lives to the infection on Monday in the state.

The authorities have, so far, inoculated a large number of beneficiaries in the state.