Covid-19: Two of eight WHO-approved vaccines from India, says Mandaviya

Besides, 96 countries had recognised the vaccines which reflected India’s inoculation process, Mandaviya said.
Representational image of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. (HT File)
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 06:29 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said the World Health Organisation (WHO) had so far included eight vaccines against Covid-19 in Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of which two were Indian -- Covaxin and Covishield. Besides, 96 countries had recognised the vaccines which reflected India’s inoculation process, Mandaviya said.

On November 3, the technical advisory team of the world health body recommended Bharat Biotech-made Covaxin for EUL for 18 years and above.

“Reflecting worldwide acceptance of India’s vaccines and our vaccination process, 96 countries have agreed to Mutual Acceptance of Vaccination Certificates,” the minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, adding the list can be checked via CoWIN aap.

In a statement, he said the government was continuing its communication with the rest of the nations so that beneficiaries of the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination programme were accepted and recognised, thereby easing travel for education, business and tourism purposes.

Among the 96 countries that have so far recognised Indian vaccines are the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Netherlands, Spain, Bangladesh, Russia, Kuwait, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Maldives and Brazil. 

Mandaviya further said over 109 crore doses of vaccines against the deadly virus had been administered so far in the country. “Under 'Har ghar dastak', healthcare workers are going to all houses to carry out the vaccination drive,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

