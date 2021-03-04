Home / India News / Covid-19 vaccination: 'Controlled and methodical' mechanism says Nripendra Misra
india news

Covid-19 vaccination: 'Controlled and methodical' mechanism says Nripendra Misra

The former principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was happy to see that despite the rush, those arriving for vaccination did not run any risk of infection as they came in little contact with people.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Seventy-five-year-old Misra was given Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. He said it was very reassuring for him to see Modi taking the vaccine on March 1 when the drive to vaccinate those above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities started.

Ram Temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Misra on Thursday took a Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS and praised the "controlled and methodical" mechanism put in by the hospital for the inoculation exercise.

The former principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was happy to see that despite the rush, those arriving for vaccination did not run any risk of infection as they came in little contact with people, except nursing staff, while entering or leaving the cabin where the jab is administered.

Seventy-five-year-old Misra was given Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

He said it was very reassuring for him to see Modi taking the vaccine on March 1 when the drive to vaccinate those above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities started.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP