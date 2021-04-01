Covid-19 vaccinations to be carried out on all days of April, says Union health ministry

The Union health ministry on Thursday said that it will carry out Covid-19 vaccination every day in the month of April, including gazetted holidays, in a bid to speed up the ongoing inoculation drive.

“In a significant step to exponentially expand the countrywide Vaccination drive, the Centre has decided to operationalize both public and private sector Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) on all days of month of April (from today till 30th April 2021),” the ministry said in a release.

The Centre has widened the scope and extent of Covid-19 vaccination drive by rolling it out for those 45 years of age and above, irrespective of co-morbidities, from April 1. The ministry is said to have taken this initiative after detailed deliberations with states and union territories on March 31 in order to ensure maximum utilisation of the available resources in aiding the pace and coverage of the inoculation program.

“This step has been taken after detailed deliberations with the States/UTs on 31st March, 2021 to optimally utilize all Covid Vaccination Centres across the public and private sectors to ensure rapid increase in the pace and coverage of Covid vaccination,” the ministry's release further stated, adding that “this decision is in line with the graded and pro-active approach employed by the Government of India along with the States/UTs for Covid-19 vaccination,”

India has so far administered more than 6.5 crore vaccine doses in the ongoing countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. Along with vaccination of those 45 years and above, walk-in registrations have also been allowed after 3 pm.