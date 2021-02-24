Sputnik V to get approval in India? Expert committee meet today
The subject expert committee of the Central Drug Standards Control Organisation is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to deliberate on the application of Dr Reddy's Laboratories, seeking emergency use approval for the Russia-made Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19. If the expert committee gives its nod, the application then will be forwarded to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for final approval. If DCGI gives its approval, then Sputnik V will be the third vaccine in India to get approval for emergency use approval.
Sputnik V may become 3rd Covid vaccine approved in India. All you need to know
In other possibilities, the subject expert committee may seek some additional data from Dr Reddy's if needed.
Sputnik V, the two-dose vaccine, was developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in August. In September, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) signed a pact with Dr Reddy's for local trial and distribution of the vaccine, if it gets a licence.
Dr Reddy's conducted phase two trial on 100 subjects in India and said the vaccine candidate was found safe. Now, it is conducting a phase 2 and 3 bridging study. It also doesn't have its phase 3 trial data yet.
The efficacy of this vaccine is said to be over 91 per cent, which is higher than the Covishield. Covaxin's efficacy data will be published in two weeks, Bharat Biotech has said.
Dr Reddy's applied for the emergency-use authorisation last Friday. Since its phase 3 trial data is awaited, it will have to submit safety data from the phase 2 trial conducted in India and the interim data of the phase 3 trial. Russian authorities claimed that the vaccine has been registered in around 30 countries.
If Sputnik gets approval, it will also be the first foreign vaccine to be approved in India. Before Sputnik, Pfizer had applied for emergency use authorisation but it conducted no trial in India and the storage temperature requirement of the vaccine candidate made it difficult to use in India. Sputnik V, on the other hand, can be stored at normal refrigerator temperature.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five new job surveys to help gather data for national employment policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt mulls code of ethics: What OTT platforms may have to follow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC exam: SC says no extra chance for those who exhausted last attempt in 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹5,000 crore annual loss to Western Railway due to Covid-19 crisis: Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine: Expert committee meet today on Sputnik V emergency approval
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aspirants who exhausted last UPSC prelims attempt in 2020 can’t appear again: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rift in BJP-IPFT pact in Tripura ahead of tribal areas district council polls
- The TTAADC has 30 seats of which 28 are elected and two are nominated. It covers nearly 68% of Tripura.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh orders Covid screening and contact tracing of all visitors
- All the commissioners and district collectors have been directed to ensure strict adherence to the latest instructions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
98 CPI members join BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
States told to expedite Covid vaccination drive: What prompted govt's action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMA's remark 'uncalled for': Patanjali backs Harsh Vardhan in Coronil row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ECI to hold meeting to finalise upcoming Assembly elections of 5 states tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 13,742 fresh Covid-19 infections, daily toll again crosses 100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSB to use image analysis at Nepal, Bhutan borders to monitor changes, troops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who is Kiran Ahuja, Biden's choice for the US Office of Personnel Management?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox