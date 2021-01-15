Covid-19 vaccine: Report even minor effects after 1st dose, says KK Shailaja

As all states are gearing up to start the first phase of vaccination drive from January 16, Kerala health minister KK Shailaja has said that even minor effects after receiving one dose should be reported. Amid apprehension over side effects of vaccines, the Centre and the states have amped up their battles against misinformation.

Allaying fears, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that the vaccines may come with some side effects including mild fever, pain at the injection site and body ache, but only some individuals may experience them. "This is similar to the side effects that occur after some other vaccines. They are expected to go away on their own after some time," he said.

Instead of spreading fears, beneficiaries should report all side-effects, Kerala health minister Dr Shailaja has said. Kerala, the first state to have reported the Covid-19 case in India on January 30, is still reporting a high number of daily infections, though the state's recovery rate is high. The state's healthcare infrastructure faced several challenges amid the Covid-19 crisis and the state reported outbreaks of Shigella infection.

On Saturday, the vaccination drive will begin in India with PM Modi virtually addressing the country. About one crore healthcare workers will be inoculated at first following which other frontline workers will be vaccinated.

The Centre procured 1.65 crore doses of vaccines — both from Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech — and all these doses have been dispatched to the centres. Those who will be inoculated tomorrow will have to produce their identity cards at the centre for verification. During the dry run, their details have been registered.

