1.65 cr vaccines doses dispatched to states: Which state received how much

From January 16 onwards, India will the first phase of its emergency vaccination drive which will cover around one crore health workers of the country. For this purpose, the Centre procured 1.65 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines — 1.1 crore of Covishield and 55 lakh of Covaxin. All of these doses have been dispatched, according to the database sent by the states, the health ministry has said on Wednesday. Now, there are only two days left for transportation of these vaccines to vaccine sites etc.

Here is a state-wise breakup of which state has received how many doses

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has so far received 9.83 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines out of the total requirement of 17.5 lakh for inoculation in the first phase. The state has received only 9.63 vials of Covishield vaccine from the Serum Institute of India and merely 20,000 vials from the Bharat Biotech of its indigenously-made vaccine.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan has received 5,62,500 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, including 20,000 doses of Covaxin.

Delhi

Delhi has received 2.64 lakh doses of Covishield and 20,000 doses of Bharat Biotech-made Covaxin.

Sikkim

Sikkim has received its first batch of 1,250 vials of Covid-19 vaccine.

Haryana

Haryana has received its first batch of Covishield vaccine consisting of 2.41 lakh doses.

Uttarakhand

It has received a total of 1,13,000 doses out of which 1,07,530 are meant for healthcare workers at government and private hospitals of the state, 3,450 for armed forces medical services and 1,640 for healthcare workers of central health units based in Uttarakhand.

Manipur

It has received 54,000 doses of Covishield vaccine.

Kerala

It has received 4.33 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine.

Gujarat

The state has received 2.65 lakh doses of Covishield in addition to 2.76 lakh doses of the same vaccine in the first tranche.

Puducherry

The Territorial government has received 17,500 doses of Covishield vaccine and it would be used in Puducherry and Karaikal regions,officials said.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan has received 20,000 doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Narottam Sharma said.

This is in addition to 4.5 lakh doses of Covishield by Serum Institute of India.

J&K

Jammu and Kashmir has received the first consignment of 1.46 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine from Pune-based Serum Institute of India.

Tripura

The first consignment of 56,500 doses of Covishield vaccine arrived in the state on Wednesday.

Chhattisgarh

In the first batch, the state has received 3.23 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine.

Madhya Pradesh

It has received 94,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine for the first phase.

Assam

Assam has received 12,000 doses of Covaxin in addition to 2.40 lakh vials of Covishield which is meant for both Assam and Meghalaya.

Karnataka

It has received 6.48 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Odisha

Odisha received 20,000 vials Covaxin, apart from 4.08 lakh doses of Covishield.

Goa

The first consignment of 23,500 doses of the Covishield vaccine reached Goa from Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

West Bengal

The first consignment of 10 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines -- 6.89 lakh for Bengal and the rest for nearby states -- arrived at West Bengal on Tuesday.

Mizoram

Mizoram receives 18,500 Covid-19 vaccines in the first phase of the vaccination drive.

Bihar

The first consignment of 54,900 vials of Covishield vaccines landed at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has received 5,36,500 doses of Covishield vaccine from the Serum Institute of India and 20,000 doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Telangana

The Telangana government on Tuesday received the first consignment of 3.64 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield from the Pune-based Serum Institute.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has received 4.96 lakh doses of Covaxin.

Punjab

It has received 20,450 vials of 10 doses each from Serum Institute.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has received around 1.6 lakh doses of Covishield.