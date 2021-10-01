Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Covishield: What India and UK's new travel rules making quarantine must mean
india news

Covishield: What India and UK's new travel rules making quarantine must mean

The quarantine rules that the government has planned for passengers travelling from the UK indicate India will take reciprocal measures against countries which refuse to recognise India's Covid vaccines. 
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 07:47 PM IST
India finalised mandatory quarantine measure against fully vaccinated travellers coming from UK. 

From October 4, India and the United Kingdom will implement their new international travel rules gearing up for a post-vaccination time, though the vaccination status will not be accepted in either of the countries. While UK's travel rules are for all and the differential treatment is only for India, it is the first time India has announced a mandatory quarantine for the vaccinated passengers of a country, people aware of the development said. 

Here is what the new travel rules mean

> As of now, vaccinated Indians travelling to the United Kingdom will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine for 10 days, even if they are fully vaccinated by Covishield.

> Covaxin, the other vaccine being administered in India, is yet to receive WHO approval and has not been approved by the UK. But the UK travel rules have made Covishied, Covaxin and no vaccine all equal as everyone will have to undergo the 10-day quarantine in the UK.

India makes 10-day quarantine must for all UK travellers, despite vaccination

> Covishield is a formulation of Oxford University's vaccine against Covid-19, manufactured locally by the Serum Institute of India. India exported the vaccine to the UK which means many people in the UK got vaccinated with Covishield.

RELATED STORIES

> The UK side said it has no problem with Covishield and also mentioned the vaccine in the list of UK-approved vaccines. It said the problem lies with the vaccination certificate given in India.

> India said its vaccine certificate has no problem and also agreed to add the full date of birth to the certificate.

> India earlier said it will take reciprocatory measures to countries which will refuse to recognise its vaccines.

> The new rules announced only for UK travellers starting from October 4 indicate that similar measures will be taken for travellers from other countries too if they refuse to recognise India's vaccines.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covishield india-uk ties
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Petrol, diesel rates soar to an all-time high as global oil prices soften

BJP’s rebel north Bengal MLA quits party; more to follow, says TMC

Goa elections: Shiv Sena to contest 22-25 seats, will shut down casinos if voted

Amarinder Singh hits out at Congress Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP