Covishield: What India and UK's new travel rules making quarantine must mean

From October 4, India and the United Kingdom will implement their new international travel rules gearing up for a post-vaccination time, though the vaccination status will not be accepted in either of the countries. While UK's travel rules are for all and the differential treatment is only for India, it is the first time India has announced a mandatory quarantine for the vaccinated passengers of a country, people aware of the development said.

Here is what the new travel rules mean

> As of now, vaccinated Indians travelling to the United Kingdom will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine for 10 days, even if they are fully vaccinated by Covishield.

> Covaxin, the other vaccine being administered in India, is yet to receive WHO approval and has not been approved by the UK. But the UK travel rules have made Covishied, Covaxin and no vaccine all equal as everyone will have to undergo the 10-day quarantine in the UK.

India makes 10-day quarantine must for all UK travellers, despite vaccination

> Covishield is a formulation of Oxford University's vaccine against Covid-19, manufactured locally by the Serum Institute of India. India exported the vaccine to the UK which means many people in the UK got vaccinated with Covishield.

> The UK side said it has no problem with Covishield and also mentioned the vaccine in the list of UK-approved vaccines. It said the problem lies with the vaccination certificate given in India.

> India said its vaccine certificate has no problem and also agreed to add the full date of birth to the certificate.

> India earlier said it will take reciprocatory measures to countries which will refuse to recognise its vaccines.

> The new rules announced only for UK travellers starting from October 4 indicate that similar measures will be taken for travellers from other countries too if they refuse to recognise India's vaccines.