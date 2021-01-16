Co-WIN: All you need to know about mobile app behind India’s Covid-19 vaccine program
Co-WIN, a mobile application, has been developed to monitor the progress of the nationwide vaccination program launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had earlier tweeted that the app would “enable us to drive the world’s largest immunisation program.”
Two vaccines, Covishield from the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Covaxin from the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, have been approved and used for inoculations across the country.
While the self-registration module of the app is yet to be announced officially by the government, here is everything you need to know about it:
1. Co-WIN stands for Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network and would be used for planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the Covid-19 vaccine program in India, according to the Union health minister.
2. The app would be available for download in the Google Playstore and Apple app store once released. The self-registration module of the app is yet to become online and the health ministry has warned users to stay away from fraudulent apps with similar names.
3. The application would have five modules - administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgement module and report module.
4. Key features of the app as listed by health minister Vardhan are user management, inventory management, temperature monitoring, beneficiary registration, session planning, vaccination, analytics/dashboard.
5. Registration in the app is mandatory for all beneficiaries who would receive the Covid-19 vaccines. Vaccination certification would be generated only for beneficiaries who are registered on the app, according to the health minister. Users need photo identities to register themselves in the app.
6. Prime minister Modi had said that the app would also be used to ensure users receive the second dosage of the Covid-19 vaccines on time. Final vaccination certificate would only be received after the second dosage, he said.
