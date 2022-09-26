Cows have a field day, literally, at Gujarat govt office. Here’s all that happens

A video showing stray cattle roaming around freely on the premises of a government building in Gujarat's Bhavnagar has surfaced on social media. A cow can be seen strolling around within a building that houses multiple government offices. Several users have identified the building as Bahumali Bhavan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, the cow is seen meandering through office corridors, which leads it to another one sitting outside the surveyor's office. The person who shot the video points to signboards displayed inside the government premise.

As the video gained traction on social media, netizens posted amused remarks. "Well they will be working there so I guess they are checking what they have been made to sign up for," an user wrote. "It seems doctor doing rounds," said another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to media reports, charitable trusts released thousands of cows into the streets of Gujarat to protest against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for not distributing funding to registered livestock pounds and shelters.

The demonstrators said the state government had not provided the ₹500 crore allotted to them in the budget for the operation of cow shelters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thousands of cows were let out on state and national highways along with government buildings in north Gujarat. Videos shared on social media showed cattle roaming the streets of several districts of the western state such as Banaskantha and Patan. The cops had to use lathis to scatter herds of cows and put up barriers to halt their march.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanishka Singharia Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens....view detail