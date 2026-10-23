CP, Nehru Place part of Delhi traffic advisory issued over protest march to ECI office

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in view of a protest march to the Election Commission of India (ECI) office organised by ‘People Against SIR’, a week-old alliance of students, farmers and civil society groups on Friday.

Traffic moves through Connaught Place as security was tightened. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders were also reportedly invited to join the march, from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in Delhi's Connaught Place to Jantar Mantar.

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The march has been called to "restore democracy", demand the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and press for the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

As per the advisory, due to the anticipated movement of a large number of people, diversions which began at 1 pm on Friday, were to continue till 5 pm. It also advised commuters to avoid affected roads and plan their journeys in advance. Track the anti-CEC protests LIVE here

Delhi Traffic Police directives:

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{{^usCountry}} -Avoid unnecessary travel near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Connaught Place, Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar during the mentioned hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} -Avoid unnecessary travel near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Connaught Place, Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar during the mentioned hours. {{/usCountry}}

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-Avoid unnecessary travel towards Astha Kunj Park, Nehru Place, and adjoining roads during the programme.

-Plan their journeys in advance and allow additional time to reach their destinations.

-Follow traffic advisories and instructions issued by traffic personnel deployed on the roads.

ALSO READ: 'Not involved with CJP's protest call': Neha Bora to Delhi HC on Oct 16 detention

-Avoid roadside and unauthorized parking near the venue.

-Use alternative routes, wherever feasible, to avoid congestion.

For real-time traffic updates, follow the official social media handles of Delhi Traffic Police.

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Facebook: (facebook.com/dtptraffic)

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Instagram: (instagram.com/dtptraffic)

WhatsApp: 8750871493

Helpline Numbers: 1095 / 011-25844444

Centre extends deployment of 273 CAPF companies amid flash protest fears, says report

The Union home ministry has extended for the second time the deployment of 273 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies in the national capital till October 31 in view of the possibility of "flash protests" by political and other groups, news agency PTI reported citing official sources.

ALSO READ: ‘Keep your powder dry’: Delhi HC tells CJP's Das, Ranka, says cops showed ‘benevolence’

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The extension was approved at the request of the Delhi Police, they said, adding that a similar extension had been sanctioned in mid-October.

Officials said the Delhi Police had informed the ministry that there was a possibility of flash protests being undertaken by political and other outfits in various "sensitive" locations of the city. The extension of the deployment was essential in order to ensure proper law and order, they said.