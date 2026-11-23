India’s official air quality index has been underestimating how bad the air is on polluted days, because the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) seemingly does not follow the index’s own published definition when calculating it, according to CPCB documents and Delhi figures analysed by HT.

The air quality index is a single number meant to reflect the dose of pollution a person takes in over a day. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

HT ran the index’s calculations on a year of hourly readings from Delhi’s government monitoring stations and found that, scored by the index’s own definition, set out in at least four CPCB and

On November 9, the index should have been 411 instead of the 344 CPCB published.

The undercount shows across the city’s monitors as well. On November 9, the day after Diwali, CPCB rated just one of Delhi’s monitoring stations “severe”, where 29 would have been “severe” had the definition been followed.

“Nearly seventy points is almost a seventh of the whole scale, and it crosses the boundary that matters most,” said professor Gautam Menon of Ashoka University, of the gap on November 9.

While HT’s analysis covers PM2.5 and PM10 in Delhi, on days when particulates were the main pollutants, the problem is not Delhi’s alone: CPCB’s published figures for more than 500 stations elsewhere in India are averaged from hourly scores in the same way, HT found.

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To be sure, CPCB’s practice makes cleaner days look slightly worse than they were, by less than 10 points, and it ranked Delhi in a worse category than it would have been in had the definition been followed, on only two days in the year. The error is far larger, and runs the other way, on the days when the air is most polluted.

Why 24-hour average matters

To understand the problem, it helps to first unpack what the index is meant to capture, and how it does it.

The air quality index is a single number meant to reflect the dose of pollution a person takes in over a day, from fine particles to gases such as nitrogen dioxide, and to tell people what that dose means for their health.

India defines the acceptable limit of exposure as a 24-hour average of 60 µg/m³ for PM2.5 -- the particles most harmful to human health and the kind that causes smog and haze. The World Health Organization advises a lower limit of 15µg/m³ -- Delhi’s “severe” days run far beyond both.

Readings, methods and calculations

Delhi’s monitoring stations record each pollutant every hour. The index’s definition, laid out by CPCB and in the IIT Kanpur report that set up the index, requires each pollutant’s readings first to be averaged over 24 hours. That one average is then converted into a score, called a sub-index, using a fixed table, and the highest sub-index becomes the station’s AQI.

HT found the same 24-hour average in five documents behind the index: three of CPCB’s own (its website note on the calculation, its AQI calculator and its November 10 clarification), the government’s 2009 notification of national air quality limits, and the 2014 report IIT Kanpur prepared for the expert group that set up the index. That report drew every band in terms of that 24-hour average and anchored the scale to the law: a score of 100, the top of the “satisfactory” band, matches India’s 24-hour legal limit for PM2.5.

The index uses the average because the health effects of pollution are “believed to be largely cumulative”, said Menon, a physicist and biologist who models the spread of infectious disease. A day’s air could be summed up in other ways, by its worst hour, for instance, but the index was built to read the average -- the good hours and the bad.

CPCB’s own documents describe this calculation. A note on its website, “How is AQI calculated?”, says the sub-index for each pollutant is “calculated using its 24-hourly average concentration value”. Its AQI calculator, a spreadsheet the board built for manual monitoring stations, scores a 24-hour average once, and in its clarification of November 10, 2026, issued to defend its Diwali figures, the board wrote that each pollutant’s sub-index “is calculated from its hourly average over the previous 24 hours”, and that the US Environmental Protection Agency follows a similar method.

Where CPCB deviates

But CPCB’s published numbers follow a different calculation. CPCB converts each hourly reading into a score separately, then publishes the average of the last 24 hourly scores as the AQI. CPCB’s live feed shows this: the score it posts each hour matches that one hour’s reading, not the day’s average.

To corroborate this, HT scored each hour’s raw reading separately, the way CPCB scores each hour for its website, and averaged the 24 scores. The results matched CPCB’s station and city figures to within a fraction of a point. At R K Puram on Diwali night, for instance, averaging the 24 hourly scores gave 397, the figure CPCB showed at 11pm on November 8. Averaging the day’s PM2.5 readings first and converting that one average, as the definition says, gave 462, which is “severe”.

The order matters because the index does not rise evenly. Low on the scale, a little more pollution pushes the score up a lot. High on the scale, a lot more pollution pushes it up only a little: an hour twice as smoky as a “very poor” hour scores only about a third higher.

On a day when the air is bad all afternoon and far worse through the night, averaging the readings first lets the night hours pull the day’s figure up in full. But scoring each hour first marks those night hours down before they reach the average, and the day comes out cleaner than it was.

On cleaner days, where the scale climbs faster, the effect reverses slightly.

CPCB’s clarification says the US Environmental Protection Agency follows a similar method, but the EPA’s 2018 guidance on the AQI says that “it is not valid to use shorter-term (e.g. hourly) data to calculate an AQI value”.

HT found no CPCB document that describes averaging hourly scores.

The cap

“Currently each band’s health meaning is attached to a 24-hour average concentration. Averaging hourly scores produces a different quantity. Because the scale flattens at high levels and stops at 500, the worst hours count for less,” Menon said.

The worst hours worry him most: he said sharp spikes may matter far more for health than air that stays uniformly bad. CPCB’s practice discounts those hours twice over. It caps each hour’s score at the top of the scale, which a reading reaches at about 420 µg/m³, so an hour at 2,000 µg/m³ counts for no more than one at 420.

But in its clarification of November 10, CPCB acknowledged for the first time that it also drops the worst hours altogether: readings above 1,000 µg/m³ “are not used in the computation”. On November 9, the day after Diwali, 12 stations were left out of the city’s figure for want of enough hours, and seven of them had readings above 1,000 µg/m³ blanked.

The board’s explanation is that the analysers installed when the index was introduced were calibrated only up to 1,000 µg/m³, though it says instruments have advanced considerably since. The same statement says the index is meant to reflect “prolonged exposure, rather than a momentary reading”. Leaving out the worst hours strips the heaviest part of that exposure from the day’s average.

For citizens, it means not just reading an undercount but getting used to it. “People can grow used to a number that tells them the air is less bad than it is,” Menon said.

What is lost

The index’s bands come with health advice pitched at a day’s exposure in that range. When a “severe” day is published as “very poor”, people across the city are told to take less care than the air warrants.

Averaging hourly scores also breaks the index’s link to the law. A score of 100 is meant to mark the legal limit for a day’s air, so a higher score shows how far past it the day went. An average of hourly scores no longer lines up with how polluted the day actually was, so it cannot show that.

The undercount passes into the official record too, and HT could not establish how long the index has been computed this way.

“If the method changed at an unknown date, comparisons across that date are unsafe,” Menon said. Health research is largely spared, he said, because Indian studies use measured or satellite-derived concentrations, not the published index.

While the hours CPCB excludes pull the published figure lower still, so do the newer DPCC monitors, which an earlier HT investigation found read lower than the long-running network, even against older stations as far from the city centre.

In effect, then, the AQI figures are weighed down in three ways: a calculation that does not follow the index’s own definition, a newly acknowledged practice of dropping readings when PM2.5 crosses 1,000 µg/m³, and newer monitors that read lower than the long-running network.

CPCB’s note on the calculation says, in its fourth point, that the automated system “displays AQI based on running average values”, without saying whether it averages the readings or the scores. Read with the note’s first point, the natural interpretation is that it means the readings.

HT’s analysis establishes how the published figures are calculated; the reason for the method is something only CPCB can explain, and the board did not respond to a questionnaire sent by HT.

“The remedy is to publish the method and the hourly data so the record can be recomputed, though hours that were never recorded cannot be recovered,” Menon said.