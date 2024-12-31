Mumbai air quality index: GRAP-IV like restrictions imposed, what's allowed, and what's not?

The Mumbai Civic Body, also known as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), announced on December 30 that it would implement several sections of GRAP 4 restrictions in Mumbai's Borivali and Byculla areas. Due to poor air quality, the BMC has ordered the halt of construction activities in both these areas. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), announced on December 30 that it would implement several sections of GRAP 4 restrictions in Mumbai's Borivali and Byculla areas.( (Vijay Bate/HT Photo))

The BMC said that construction activities will be halted in areas where the air quality index (AQI) breaches 200, which is in the poor category.

Mumbai civic body chief Bhushan Gagrani told reporters on December 30 that all private and public construction works have been suspended in the Borivali East and Byculla areas of Mumbai, where the AQI has consistently breached the 200 mark.

What is allowed?

The BMC has not imposed a blanket ban on construction activities, but it has said that construction will be banned whenever the air quality index goes above 200. However, on December 31, around 10 a.m., the air quality index was not above 200 in any of Mumbai's areas, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Despite this, the BMC has asked developers and construction sites to take mitigation measures to fight pollution due to poor air quality. Real estate developers have been asked to cover the building under construction with green cloth and install at least 25 feet high sheet or metal covering around the construction project. The developers have also been asked to undertake continuous water spraying, use a misting plant, scientifically store and transport dust, install air quality monitoring sensors, and install vehicle wheel washing facilities.

In addition, real estate developers and construction contractors must prepare an Environmental Management Plan (EMP) for their projects.

What is not allowed?

Public and private construction sites will not be allowed to undertake construction activities as soon as the air quality index exceeds 200. The contractors and developers will be given 24 hours to bring the construction to a safe level, after which construction activities cannot be carried out.

Are real estate developers on new restrictions?

Real estate developers have welcomed the BMC's directives. However, they have maintained that to ensure equality and fairness, there should not be any differentiation between public projects and private projects.

Keval Valambhia, Chief Operating Officer, CREDAI-MCHI, said, “We are committed to following the directives issued. The real estate industry has always supported the cause to have a better environment. In fact, CREDAI-MCHI had issued an advisory on the same on October 11."

What are GRAP-IV measures?

GRAP 4 restrictions under the winter air pollution control plan, include a complete ban on construction activities, as the air quality worsened to the 'severe' category due to adverse weather conditions. Due to deteriorating air quality, the Stage 4 curbs were implemented earlier this month in Delhi.

Stop work notices to construction projects in Mumbai due to worsening air quality.

In a statement on December 30, the BMC said that it has inspected 877 construction projects and issued 'Stop Work Notices' at about 286 places so far and that this process will continue continuously.