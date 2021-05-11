Home / India News / CPI (M) founding member KR Gouri passes away
india news

CPI (M) founding member KR Gouri passes away

As the revenue minister in the first EMS Namboodiripad government in Kerala in the 1950s, Amma was the architect of land reforms in the state. She was instrumental in setting up the country’s first Information Technology Park (Tehnopark) with the help of former technocrat KPP Nambiar
By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 10:31 AM IST
KR Gouri Amma. (Photo: Twitter)

KR Gouri Amma, one of the founding members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI (M), died at 102 in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram due to age-related ailments, her family said on Tuesday.

As the revenue minister in the first EMS Namboodiripad government in Kerala in the 1950s, Amma was the architect of land reforms in the state. She served as the industry minister in the EK Nayanar government in the 1980s and was instrumental in setting up the country’s first Information Technology Park (Tehnopark) with the help of former technocrat KPP Nambiar.

Also Read | Practically impossible to provide oxygen to other states: Kerala CM

Amma, who was known for her fiery orator and expelled from the CPI (M) in 1994 for alleged anti-party activities, floated Janataipatya Samrakshana Samiti and allied with Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). In 2016 she severed her ties with the UDF and returned to the Left Democratic Front.

When the Communist Party of India split in 1964 over ideological differences her husband, TV Thomas, former industry minister, remained in the party even as Amma joined the CPI (M).

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan were among those who condoled Amma’s death.

KR Gouri Amma, one of the founding members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI (M), died at 102 in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram due to age-related ailments, her family said on Tuesday.

As the revenue minister in the first EMS Namboodiripad government in Kerala in the 1950s, Amma was the architect of land reforms in the state. She served as the industry minister in the EK Nayanar government in the 1980s and was instrumental in setting up the country’s first Information Technology Park (Tehnopark) with the help of former technocrat KPP Nambiar.

Also Read | Practically impossible to provide oxygen to other states: Kerala CM

Amma, who was known for her fiery orator and expelled from the CPI (M) in 1994 for alleged anti-party activities, floated Janataipatya Samrakshana Samiti and allied with Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). In 2016 she severed her ties with the UDF and returned to the Left Democratic Front.

When the Communist Party of India split in 1964 over ideological differences her husband, TV Thomas, former industry minister, remained in the party even as Amma joined the CPI (M).

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan were among those who condoled Amma’s death.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mama dog seems to have a problem with her ‘yellow puppy’. Watch

Cops dance to Enjaai Enjaami at Chennai station, get thumbs up from tweeple

When JRD Tata helped the future prez of India KR Narayanan to achieve his dream

Over 1.48 crore Olive Ridley turtles hatch in Odisha's Gahirmatha beach. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP