CPI (M) founding member KR Gouri passes away

KR Gouri Amma, one of the founding members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI (M), died at 102 in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram due to age-related ailments, her family said on Tuesday.

As the revenue minister in the first EMS Namboodiripad government in Kerala in the 1950s, Amma was the architect of land reforms in the state. She served as the industry minister in the EK Nayanar government in the 1980s and was instrumental in setting up the country’s first Information Technology Park (Tehnopark) with the help of former technocrat KPP Nambiar.

Also Read | Practically impossible to provide oxygen to other states: Kerala CM

Amma, who was known for her fiery orator and expelled from the CPI (M) in 1994 for alleged anti-party activities, floated Janataipatya Samrakshana Samiti and allied with Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). In 2016 she severed her ties with the UDF and returned to the Left Democratic Front.

When the Communist Party of India split in 1964 over ideological differences her husband, TV Thomas, former industry minister, remained in the party even as Amma joined the CPI (M).

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan were among those who condoled Amma’s death.

KR Gouri Amma, one of the founding members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI (M), died at 102 in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram due to age-related ailments, her family said on Tuesday. As the revenue minister in the first EMS Namboodiripad government in Kerala in the 1950s, Amma was the architect of land reforms in the state. She served as the industry minister in the EK Nayanar government in the 1980s and was instrumental in setting up the country’s first Information Technology Park (Tehnopark) with the help of former technocrat KPP Nambiar. Also Read | Practically impossible to provide oxygen to other states: Kerala CM Amma, who was known for her fiery orator and expelled from the CPI (M) in 1994 for alleged anti-party activities, floated Janataipatya Samrakshana Samiti and allied with Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). In 2016 she severed her ties with the UDF and returned to the Left Democratic Front. When the Communist Party of India split in 1964 over ideological differences her husband, TV Thomas, former industry minister, remained in the party even as Amma joined the CPI (M). Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan were among those who condoled Amma’s death.