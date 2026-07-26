Chennai, Jul, 26 The CPI and PMK have condemned the Lok Bhavan's proposed direction to commence the upcoming 33rd convocation of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University with the national song "Vande Mataram" over the state anthem "Tamil Thai Vazhthu."

CPI(M), PMK slam Lok Bhavan's direction to start with 'Vande Mataram' at convocation

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They said it violates state autonomy and constitutional rights.

CPI state secretary P Shanmugam and PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss in separate statements on late Saturday, termed the move "an insult to the state anthem and its author," demanding that the Tamil Nadu government intervene immediately to ensure Tamil Thai Vazhthu takes precedence at the July 28 convocation.

University Vice-Chancellor N Chandrasekar claimed that following clear and strict guidelines issued by the Governor's Office, the Vande Mataram will be rendered first, followed by the national anthem "Jana Gana Mana", while the state anthem Tamil Thai Vazhthu will only be sung third.

The announcement has drawn sharp reactions from across the political spectrum in Tamil Nadu, with political leaders slamming the Lok Bhavan for encroaching upon state rights and disrespecting Tamil linguistic pride.

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{{^usCountry}} Ramadoss noted that Manonmaniam Sundaram Pillai penned the iconic state song , making it deeply unacceptable to demote the anthem at his namesake university. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramadoss noted that Manonmaniam Sundaram Pillai penned the iconic state song , making it deeply unacceptable to demote the anthem at his namesake university. {{/usCountry}}

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Echoing the same, Shanmugam said that giving third priority to Tamil Thai Vazhthu at a state university named after Sundaranar is an act of direct disrespect to his historic legacy.

They criticised the Governor's Office and the University Vice-Chancellor for acceding to directives that contradict Union Ministry guidelines.

Anbumani pointed out that while a Union government circular on February placed Vande Mataram first, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued a clarification on July 9 explicitly stating that the state anthem must be sung first, followed by the national song, and then the national anthem.

He condemned the Governor's Office for disregarding this clarification as a "blatant display of high-handedness."

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Shanmugam highlighted Vice-Chancellor Chandrasekar's statement that failure to abide by the Governor's circular would invite disciplinary action.

The Left party leader claimed that this demonstrates how the Governor is using coercive tactics to unnecessarily interfere in state governance and university affairs.

The party also raised constitutional objections, asserting that forcing certain lines of Vande Mataram violates individual freedoms, secularism, and pluralism guaranteed by the Indian Constitution.

He demanded that a mandatory circular from the Union Home Ministry compelling Vande Mataram be withdrawn.

Both parties have urged the state administration not to remain silent spectators.

They demanded that the Tamil Nadu government and university officials stand firm against Lok Bhavan's stand and mandate that Tamil Thai Vazhthu is rendered first at the July 28 convocation.

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