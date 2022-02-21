Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / CPI-M worker stabbed to death in Kerala's Kannur, leader blames RSS for killing
india news

CPI-M worker stabbed to death in Kerala's Kannur, leader blames RSS for killing

Thalassery, which has witnessed frequent clashes between Left Front parties and saffron outfit, is observing a shutdown for the day.
Representational image.
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 10:39 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A worker of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) was stabbed to death at Thalassery in Kerala’s Kannur early on Monday.

Police said the deceased, Haridasan, was waylaid and attacked by a group of assailants. CPI-M district secretary MV Jayarajan blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the killing.

According to reports, Haridasan was fisherman and he was murdered at New Mahe in Thalassery around 2am by a gang of assailants in front of his house at Punnol near New Mahe when he was returning home after work.

The 54-year old man was rushed to a hospital in Thalassery by neighbours, but died on the way, police said. The body was shifted to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital.

Thalassery, which has witnessed frequent clashes between Left Front parties and saffron outfits, is observing a shutdown for the day. Police have stepped up vigil. An investigation is underway.

(With inputs from bureau and)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala kannur
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP