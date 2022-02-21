CPI-M worker stabbed to death in Kerala's Kannur, leader blames RSS for killing

A worker of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) was stabbed to death at Thalassery in Kerala’s Kannur early on Monday.

Police said the deceased, Haridasan, was waylaid and attacked by a group of assailants. CPI-M district secretary MV Jayarajan blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the killing.

According to reports, Haridasan was fisherman and he was murdered at New Mahe in Thalassery around 2am by a gang of assailants in front of his house at Punnol near New Mahe when he was returning home after work.

The 54-year old man was rushed to a hospital in Thalassery by neighbours, but died on the way, police said. The body was shifted to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital.

Thalassery, which has witnessed frequent clashes between Left Front parties and saffron outfits, is observing a shutdown for the day. Police have stepped up vigil. An investigation is underway.

