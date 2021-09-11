CR Paatil says he is not in the race for Gujarat's CM post

Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief CR Paatil said that he is not in the race to become the next chief minister of the state. Paatil said that there are speculations regarding who might become the next chief minister and his name also is making the rounds but he said he is not a contender.

“Vijay Rupani has resigned from his post today. Naturally, there are a lot of names in the media for the new Chief Minister, including mine. I want to make it clear through this video that I am not in any such race,” the Lok Sabha MP from Navsari said.

“Together with Vijay Rupani and the new Chief Minister appointed by the party, we will achieve our target of winning 182 out of 182 seats in the next assembly elections and work to strengthen the party,” Paatil added.

The names of deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, state agriculture minister R C Faldu and Union ministers Purshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya along with Navsari MP CR Paatil are doing rounds as probable candidates for the chief minister of PM Modi’s home state.

BJP leaders in the state said that a decision regarding the next chief minister will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after consultation with the BJP top brass.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday resigned from the post of chief minister and said that he will take on any new role assigned to him by the party. “I have resigned as chief minister of Gujarat. I was allowed to serve the state for five years. I have contributed to the development of the state. I will further do whatever is asked by my party,” the former chief minister said.

The announcement came as a surprise to many as Rupani attended two virtual events with PM Modi but later in the afternoon visited Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat and submitted his resignation letter in the company of BJP’s general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh and Gujarat state unit in-charge Bhupender Yadav.