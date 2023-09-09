Crafts Bazaar to simulate an Indian shopping experience for G20 dignitaries, spouses, guests

New Delhi Thanjavur paintings depicting vivid scenes from the Ramayana and Mahabharata, Telia cloth from Telangana with its iconic geographical lattice patterns and traditional colours, and Dhokra metalwork from Chhattisgarh — these are part of the crafts bazaar set up in hall No 3 of the G20 Summit venue, Bharat Mandapam.

An artist at work at the Crafts Bazaar. (AFP)

The bazaar — showcasing attractions from across India in 30 stalls -- is where invitees to the G20 Summit, which kicks off on Saturday morning, can purchase handicraft with historical and economic significance to the host country. Many of the people managing the stalls flew in from different states, bringing with them a diverse and electric energy as they gave last-minute finishing touches to the stalls.

On Friday morning, visitors milled about the cavernous hall even as student volunteers such as Anubhav Deshwal dressed in a dark suit – part of a 200-strong student group chosen from five Delhi University colleges working at the summit venue for ₹1,000 per day — answered queries and ushered in guests.

“This unprecedented opportunity also gives us a chance to look closely and learn from India’s incredible cultural heritage,” Deshwal said.

Thirty states and six central agencies — Tribes India (TRIFED), Central Cottage Industries Emporium, Khadi Gramodyog, SARAS Ajeevika, National Bamboo Mission and National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation – are participating in the exhibition. The National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy, which is located next to the venue, also has its attractions on display, including a carved wooden idol of goddess Durga.

“So far, many visitors have found our exhibits fascinating,” Sohan Kumar Jha from the Hastkala Academy said.

All items on sale at the crafts bazaar make use of natural materials such as jute, cotton, mud, and wood for both functional and decorative items, said officials aware of the matter.

Organisers have also planned live demonstrations by artisans on papier mache from Kashmir, lac bangles from Rajasthan, Madhubani paintings from Bihar, Thanjavur paintings from Tamil Nadu and lippon paintings and mud mirror work from Gujarat, they said.

The bazaar has specially focussed on products identified under the government’s flagship one district, one product scheme, which aims to recognise, brand, and promote specific items from each districts

“The crafts bazaar provides visitors with an opportunity to explore and admire the exquisite craftsmanship of Indian artisans, allowing them to take home a piece of India’s rich cultural heritage. The curated catalogue offers glimpses of these unique handicraft items from various regions of India,” an official, who asked not to be named, said.

Among the attractions are paintings in the Thanjavur style, which dates back to 16th century traditions in Tamil Nadu. “These paintings stand out due to their natural vibrant colours, minute detailing and use of precious stones and gold foils...These beautiful paintings show mythical creatures and Hindu epics, including the Ramayana and the Mahabharata,” said another official on the condition of anonymity.

The bazaar’s attraction also included the Telia Rumal, a double Ikat, plain woven square or rectangular cloth with a geometrical layout and generally dyed in red, black, and white colours.The cloth has a centre decorated with a geometrical lattice surrounded by a wide, double, single-coloured border. The name telia, or oily, comes from the fact that the cloth is treated by sesame or castor oil before being dyed, giving it a distinctive smell.

Another attraction is Chhattisgarh’s Dhokra work, an ancient metalworking technique. The term originates from the Dhokra Damar tribe, which crafts the core image from a mix of soil and rice husk, while intricate designs are crafted with wax threads made from a blend of beeswax, resin, and nut oil. The wax-coated mould is layered with clay, dried, and subjected to open fire casting, with molten metal poured into the mould.

