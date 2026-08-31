Crane overturns, bursts into flames at Mumbai port; dramatic visuals show black smoke

At least two operators were injured after a crane overturned and caught fire during unloading operations at BPS Port in Mumbai Port on Sunday evening.

The injured have been identified as Ranjit, the crane operator, and Nishant, his assistant. Updates on their condition are awaited.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident took place at around 7:15 p.m. at Green Gate, beside the Cruise Terminal in Ballard Pier Estate, and was reported by the BPT control room. The fire was extinguished at around 8:30 p.m., BPT Sub-Officer Shri Shinde said.

The vessel was identified as "Vienna," which was flying the Barbados flag. The incident took place when a 140-metric-ton cargo was being lifted from the vessel with the assistance of two cranes operated by Barkat Company

"At around 19:30 hrs on 30/08/2026, at the BPS port in Mumbai Port, the vessel 'Vienna,' flying the Barbados flag, was undergoing cargo unloading operations. A 140-metric-ton cargo was being lifted from the vessel with the assistance of two cranes operated by Barkat Company," the Mumbai Police said, news agency ANI reported.

Cause of the incident

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The police added that the incident occurred following a technical failure during the lifting of the heavy cargo. According to the police, the mishap took place when the load being handled by one of the cranes became imbalanced during the operation, causing the sling attached to the cargo to come loose, which led the load to be shifted to the second crane. As the second crane was lifted off the ground, its front telescopic boom struck the vessel. The impact and resulting friction subsequently led to the crane catching fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police added that the incident occurred following a technical failure during the lifting of the heavy cargo. According to the police, the mishap took place when the load being handled by one of the cranes became imbalanced during the operation, causing the sling attached to the cargo to come loose, which led the load to be shifted to the second crane. As the second crane was lifted off the ground, its front telescopic boom struck the vessel. The impact and resulting friction subsequently led to the crane catching fire. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"During the operation, the sling attached to the cargo on one of the cranes became imbalanced and came loose, causing the entire load to shift onto the second crane. As a result, the second crane was lifted off the ground, and its front telescopic boom struck the vessel. Due to friction caused during the incident, the crane caught fire," the Mumbai Police added, according to ANI.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Following the incident, BPT Fire station staff was mobilised and dispatched to the spot. Fire personnel managed to bring the blaze under control and extinguish it.

Police said the two injured operators were taken to St. George Hospital for medical treatment and added that an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the accident and subsequent fire.

"An investigation into the incident is currently underway," the Mumbai Police added.

(With inputs from HT correspondent Yogesh Naik/ ANI)