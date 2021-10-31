'Craze? Or conspiracy?': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's reply to Pritish Nandy over Modi-Pope hug

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
As Pritish Nandy wrote he would love to see PM Modi hugging Muslim and Sikh spiritual leaders, Union minister Muktar Abbas Naqvi shared four photos of PM Modi.
Published on Oct 31, 2021 03:51 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Union minister of minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday asked poet and Bollywood personality Pritish Nandy whether it is a craze to bash Prime Minister Narendra Modi or if there is a conspiracy to bash India, as Nandy raised questions over PM Modi's hug with Pope Francis on Saturday.

Sharing a photo of PM Modi and Pope Francis greeting each other with a hug, Nandy wrote, "It's heartwarming to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi embracing the Pope in the Vatican today. Would love to see him do the same with Muslim and Sikh spiritual leaders. It may help to tame the belligerent bhakts embarrassing India."

The tweet drew many reactions on social media and one of them was from the minority affairs minister who posted four past photos of PM Modi with Muslim and Sikh spiritual leaders. In one of the photos, the minister himself is also seen.

 

"Brother, is this a craze of Modi-bashing? Or, a conspiracy of India-bashing?" the minister wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Pope Francis and invited him to India, which has been termed as historic as this was the first meeting between an Indian Prime Minister and the Pope in more than two decades. The ministry of external affairs confirmed on Saturday that Pope Francis has accepted the invitation.

The Christian community of the country expressed happiness over Modi-Pope meeting and Pope's future visit to India. The RSS too welcomes the meeting and said it believes in the principle of 'Vasudhava Kutumbakam' (the world is one family).

The external affairs ministry said Pope accepted the invitation and said it was the greated gift for him. "The Pope has graciously accepted the invitation of PM Modi. And in his own words and I am paraphrasing it, he said you have given me the greatest gift. I am looking forward to visiting India," foreign secretary Harsh V Shringla said.

