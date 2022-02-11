Create road map for 33% women representation in police: House panel tells Centre

NEW DELHI: The Parliamentary standing committee on home affairs has asked the Centre to advise states and Union Territories to create a road map for ensuring 33% representation of women in police while expressing anguish over their underrepresentation.

In a report on police training, modernisation and reforms tabled in the Parliament on Thursday, the committee said that women account for only 10.3% of police.

The panel said the appointment of women in police may be done by creating additional posts rather than converting the vacant posts of men. It added ensuring higher women representation will also help in improving the police-population ratio. The report asked the Centre to advise the states and union territories to assign important challenging duties to women instead of those of inconsequence. It recommended at least one all-women police station in each district.

The report cited the stress and pressure on police personnel and recommended offline and online modules to help them de-stress through yoga, exercises, counselling and treatment. It called for the separation of investigation from law and order to maintain accountability and increase police autonomy in probing crimes. The panel said it will lead to specialisation and professionalism, speed up the investigation and secure the convictions.

The panel backed virtual trials, particularly those involving high-risk groups, via video conferencing. “It will help in dedicating less police force for escorting under-trial prisoners to courts and also save resources.”

The committee expressed disappointment over the poor housing satisfaction levels among police personnel and recommended an allocation of funds for housing.

“The committee strongly believes that the policing system should be transparent, independent, accountable and people-friendly. The Committee opines that community policing involves a cooperative effort between police and the communities where both can work together to solve the crime and crime-related problems,” the report said.

The Congress party’s Anand Sharma is the chairperson of the House committee.