Credible info dispelled misinformation about Agnipath: MoD officers

Credible information on the Agnipath scheme unveiled last week that led to a burst of violent protests in several parts has dispelled misinformation about the scheme that has been designed to lower the age profile of the armed forces and prepare the individuals for the future, senior military officers said on Tuesday at a tri-service briefing.

The officers also said the scheme will lower the age profile of military personnel and help improve the combat capabilities of the armed forces.

“Agnipath scheme balances three things – youthful profile of the armed forces, technical savvy and adaptable people joining the Army and making the individual future-ready,” Lt Gen Anil Puri, additional secretary, department of military affairs, said.

Lt Gen Puri, Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, navy’s chief of personnel, and Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha, IAF’s air officer-in-charge personnel said the recruitment for Agnipath will be patterned on the existing system followed for enrolment of soldiers.

The first batch of Agniveers will be trained and deployed in units by July next year. The training timeline will be compressed to six months without compromising on the quality.

The Indian Army on Monday launched an online portal for the registration of prospective Agniveers, with enrolment set to begin in July.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the Agnipath scheme on June 14 to recruit youth between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years for a four-year tenure, with a one-time exception of up to 23 years for this year only.

The recruitment will be done based on a common entrance test, medical test and physical test. Soldiers recruited via this route, will be designated as Agniveers and will be considered distinct from the regular ranks in the Indian Army.

Around 25% of each Agniveer batch will be enrolled into the regular cadre of the Indian Army, depending on their performance in periodical physical and medical check-ups and written or field tests.

