Cricket coach drugged, sexually assaulted 12-year-old student in Kanpur: Police

ByHaider A. Naqvi
Jan 31, 2025 03:28 PM IST

The resident of Gangaganj allegedly lured the minor to his colony and drugged her before sexually assaulting her. He reportedly abused her for 2 months

Kanpur: A cricket coach allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl who was learning the sport under his supervision in Panki area of Kanpur, police said. The coach who worked at a cricket academy is absconding.

The accused is a resident of Gangaganj and worked at a cricket academy (AFP/Getty Images)
The accused is a resident of Gangaganj and worked at a cricket academy (AFP/Getty Images)

The accused, a resident of Gangaganj, allegedly lured the minor to his colony after coaching classes and drugged her before sexually assaulting her, said a police officer, adding that the suspect abused her for two months, before the girl confided in her mother, who filed a complaint at the Panki police station.

The accused also allegedly blackmailed the girl with social ostracisation and hurled caste-based slurs to intimidate her, according to the complaint filed.

An FIR was lodged against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said additional deputy commissioner of police (Addl. DCP), central, Vijyendra Dwivedi, adding that police are conducting raids to track him down.

This incident follows another similar case in the Gujaini area, where a music teacher of a reputed school was accused of molesting a four-year-old student.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
