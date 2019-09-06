Gang storms into Rajasthan police station with AK-47s, frees criminal accused of 5 murders

india

In a daring act, a gang of criminals, armed with AK-47s rifles, stormed a police station in Rajasthan’s Alwar district and freed one of Haryana’s most wanted criminals from the lock-up on Friday morning.

In true Bollywood style, three vehicles screeched to a halt outside Behror police station, 15 to 20 people jumped out firing nearly 40 rounds at the police station. As policemen dove for cover, attackers stormed into the station and walked away with hardcore criminal Vikram Gurjar. Police believe the gang had done a recce of the police station before the attack.

That was not the end of dramatic events. The criminals drove some distance but their vehicle broke down, they then broke into a parked pick-up van and drove away. A little further, the pick up too packed up and the criminals then hijacked a Scorpio at gun point and fled towards Haryana, said Behror SP Amandeep Kapoor.

The police chased the criminals and ordered blockade of the region but they managed to flee. Rajasthan DGP Bhupendra Yadav also sent a team of Special Operations Group (SOG) to nab the criminals.

Gurjar belongs to the Dr Kuldeep gang of Haryana and is accused of murdering a constable in there. He has five murder cases against him and carries a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head. Behror police had arrested Gurjar on Thursday night.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who had taken a meeting of police officials on Wednesday and Thursday to review the law and order situation in the state, sought updates from the range IG and the DGP on the incident. The BJP, meanwhile, attacked the Congress government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

