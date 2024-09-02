Criminals trying to flee attack cops in separate incidents

Two criminals have been arrested in two separate incident after they were shot at when they allegedly attacked the police personnel while trying to flee, officers familiar with the matter said Both accused were wanted for several cases across the state (File photo)

In the first incident, 26-year-old Jayanth Kumar, who was accused in over 53 cases of robbery, kidnap, attempt to murder, house burglary, and other charges in various police stations of Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Ramanagara and Mandya districts, was arrested on Saturday.

Dobbaspet police inspector B Raju said that they had received information about Kumar planning a robbery near the Nilgiri grove in Kambalu, Bengaluru rural district. “Responding swiftly, the police arrived at the scene at around 7pmand fired warning shots into the air, urging him to surrender. However, Jayant attacked head constable Imran Khan, who was attempting to arrest him, with a knife and tried to flee. In response, I fired at his right leg after which we arrested him,” he said adding that the accused and the injured cop were admitted to Dabaspet Public Hospital.

He said: “We have been searching him in connection with robbery of a lorry driver at Billinakote village on July 7.”

In another incident in Kalaburagi, a criminal, Avtar Singh (36), was arrested near Upalamwa Cross on Saturday after a three-day manhunt, an officer said. He was accused in 12 cases of robbery kidnap and attempt to murder. He said during the arrest, Singh attempted to attack the officers with a knife. In response, the police fired, hitting Singh in the leg. The accused has been admitted to GIMS Hospital in Kalaburagi.