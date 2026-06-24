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Crisis-hit TMC reworks party organisation, cuts role of consultants

Facing defections post-electoral defeat, TMC shifts strategy, affirming direct leadership control and limiting external influences amid ongoing turmoil.

Published on: Jun 24, 2026 05:28 am IST
By Saubhadra Chatterji
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New Delhi: Facing a wave of defection and internal dissent after its electoral defeat, the Trinamool Congress is reworking its organizational strategy with party leaders indicating that key decisions will increasingly be handled directly by the party leadership rather than external consultants.

Crisis-hit TMC reworks party organisation, cuts role of consultants

According to senior party leaders, the TMC has also decided to move cautiously on organisational appointments and disciplinary action as it seeks to stabilise its ranks amid continuing exits of senior leaders.

A senior TMC leader said the party has decided “not to outsource its organizational works”. He said party chief Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee “would meet people daily” at Kalighat, or Banerjee’s residential office, and at the party office.

Both decisions assume significance as the party was heavily dependent on I-PAC since the run-up to the 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal. While I-PAC initially managed TMC’s poll preparations, party insiders said in the last few years, the agency was involved in key organization-related decisions.

TMC’s association with I-PAC, widely seen as a part of Abhishek’s push for organisational reforms, suffered a blow with ED raids at the agency’s offices in Kolkata and criticism from some senior leaders. TMC’s Lok Sabha chief whip Kalyan Banerjee said, “I-PAC hijacked our organisation and created rifts within the party.” Now-expelled spokesperson Riju Dutta alleged that I-PAC officials had asked for bribes from candidates.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saubhadra Chatterji

Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.

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