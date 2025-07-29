CRPF jawan shot dead days after brawl with 3 kanwariyas in Haryana

A 30-year-old Central Reserve Police force (CRPF) jawan was allegedly shot dead by three assailants in Sonepat district of Haryana, with police suspecting the involvement of kanwariyas the victim had an altercation with last week, officials said on Monday. The victim, Krishan Kumar –– a resident of Kheri Damkan village of the district—was killed outside his house on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The incident took place after Kumar, who was posted in Chhattisgarh, returned home from the Bhagat Phool Singh medical college for women at Khanpur Kalan, where his wife had delivered a boy on July 25, police said.

“Some people from the village called him outside his home and opened fire at him when he came out...He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” Sonepat police spokesman Ravinder Singh said.

Officials said that the victim’s relatives suspected the involvement of three kanwariyas from the village, Nishant, Anand and Ajay.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Rishi Kant said the victim’s family told them a heated argument took place when the victim and the accused went to bring kanwar from Haridwar in Uttarakhand. The exact reason behind the argument was yet to be ascertained, he added.

Kant, who rushed to spot after receiving information around 1.30am, said, “Preliminary inquiry suggested that an altercation broke out between CRPF jawan (part of a group of kanwariyas) and members of an another group––Nishant, Anand and Ajay––seems to be the reason behind the murder. But, the actual reason will be ascertained after the arrest of the accused.”

A case has been registered against the accused on charges of murder, police said.