CRPF Raising Day: PM Modi, Union minister extend greetings to soldiers

The CRPF came into existence as Crown Representative's Police on July 27, 1939. It became the Central Reserve Police Force on the enactment of the CRPF Act on December 28, 1949.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 10:29 AM IST
CRPF personnel on duty in Chhattisgarh.(PTI File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers extended greetings to the soldiers of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on its 83rd Raising Day. The force has a mandate to secure internal security scenario of the country.

In a tweet, PM Modi lauded the CRPF personnel for their valour and professionalism and said that their contributions to further national unity are appreciable.

"Greetings to all courageous @crpfindia personnel and their families on the force's Raising Day. The CRPF is known for its valour and professionalism. It has a key role in India's security apparatus. Their contributions to further national unity are appreciable," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Home minister Amit Shah said CRPF plays a vital role in India's growth by preserving internal security of the country. "Raising Day greetings to our brave @crpfindia personnel. This valorous force plays a vital role in India's growth by preserving the internal security and national integrity of the country. Nation salutes their dedication and commitment to safeguarding the motherland," he tweeted.

Union minister Hardeep Puri also used the occasion to courageous and dedicated soldiers of CRPF. "Greetings to the courageous & dedicated bravehearts of @crpfindia on the occasion of 83rd Raising Day of CRPF. Jai Hind!" PUri said in his tweet.

Meanwhile, the CRPF in a tweet also hailed its personnel and extended them best wishes on the occasion.

"Best wishes to all the CRPF Bravehearts and their families on the 83rd CRPF Raising Day. With its glorious history as a guiding light, the force is resolutely committed to serve the nation with all its might," the CRPF said.

The CRPF came into existence as Crown Representative's Police on July 27, 1939. It became the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on the enactment of the CRPF Act on December 28, 1949.

