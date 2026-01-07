CSIR hands bio-bitumen production licences to Indian manufacturers: Officials

New Delhi: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Wednesday handed over licences to multiple Indian manufacturers to produce bio-bitumen, an alternative to petroleum-based bitumen that lowers both carbon emissions and import dependency, officials said. Officials said that providing licences to more than one industry partner to produce bio-bitumen would help speed up production. (Representative photo)

The bio-bitumen, jointly developed by the CSIR and the Indian Institute of Petroleum, is made from crop residues such as paddy straw that can be blended with conventional bitumen used in highways.

Officials said that providing licences to more than one industry partner to produce bio-bitumen would help speed up production and enable wider use of the material in national highway projects.

Addressing an event in New Delhi, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said the innovation could deliver clear economic and environmental benefits.

“By utilising agro-waste, bio-bitumen will help reduce pollution caused by crop burning and strengthen the circular economy. With just 15% blending, India can save nearly ₹4,500 crore in foreign exchange and substantially cut its dependence on imported crude oil,” Gadkari said.

India has been using shredded plastic in bituminous roads for nearly two decades, following recommendations from the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

CSIR scientists said laboratory tests and pilot studies have shown encouraging results, with bio-bitumen performing well when blended with conventional binders.

Officials added that bio-bitumen meets key durability requirements while offering a lower-carbon alternative for road building, in line with India’s push for greener, home-grown infrastructure solutions.