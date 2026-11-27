Bengaluru, Karnataka Governor Sudha Yadav on Friday said CSR should not be viewed merely as a legal obligation, but as an investment in society's future and in building a developed India.

CSR not just legal obligation but investment in India’s future: Karnataka Guv more less

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She said industries must cultivate a spirit of giving back to society the wealth they earn from it.

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The governor was speaking at the BCIC CSR Conclave-2026, organised by the Bengaluru Chamber of Industry and Commerce here as part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations, officials said.

She said the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' could be realised only through the active participation of society and the corporate sector, alongside government efforts.

Collective efforts involving all sections of society would be the driving force behind building a new India, she added.

Quoting renowned industrialist J R D Tata, Yadav said the fundamental principle of Corporate social responsibility should be to give back to society many times over what businesses receive from it, according to a statement issued by Lok Bhavan.

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{{^usCountry}} She stressed the importance of integrating social responsibility with business objectives and ensuring that corporate initiatives contribute to sustainable social development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She stressed the importance of integrating social responsibility with business objectives and ensuring that corporate initiatives contribute to sustainable social development. {{/usCountry}}

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"Profit is the fuel that keeps the engine running, but purpose is the compass that gives it direction," she said.

Noting that India had made significant strides in CSR, she flagged several challenges, such as the uneven distribution of CSR funds, limited participation by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises , and inadequate assessment of the long-term impact of projects.

She called on industry bodies and business organisations to work together to address these concerns.

The governor said industries were undertaking commendable CSR initiatives in areas such as women's empowerment and health, education, school infrastructure and tree plantation. However, she emphasised that launching projects was not enough; they had to be sustained and responsibly managed until the intended outcomes were achieved.

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Referring to school infrastructure projects in rural areas and tree plantation drives, she said many saplings failed to survive due to inadequate maintenance.

She also pointed out that several regions continued to lack basic infrastructure and adequate development opportunities.

Yadav said greater attention should be paid to improving the living standards, education and social progress of tribal communities.

She urged industries and business organisations to look beyond their immediate areas of operation and contribute to the development of backward and remote regions of the state.

Instead of undertaking isolated projects independently, industries could join hands to identify priority areas and implement comprehensive development programmes, she said.

Yadav suggested that industries adopt specific regions, assess their needs, set clear development goals and implement projects in a phased manner.

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Regularly assessing a project's baseline, the progress made and the number of beneficiaries reached would help ensure that CSR initiatives delivered measurable results. Such an outcome-oriented approach was essential to fulfil the true purpose of CSR, she said.

The governor called on the corporate sector to recognise its social responsibility and make meaningful contributions through CSR initiatives towards the vision of a developed India.

"At a time when India is achieving new development milestones, it is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to build a nation that offers future generations better opportunities, equality and sustainable development," she added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.