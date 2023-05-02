Celebrations across the country on foundation day of Gujarat, Maharashtra

Cultural celebrations were held across Raj Bhavans of different states on Monday to celebrate the foundation day of Maharashtra and Gujarat under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme, officials said.

Punjab Raj Bhawan was all decked up for the foundation day celebrations. (Central Bureau of Communication, Chandigarh | Twitter)

Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh were among the many states who put festivities on display.

In the national Capital, lieutenant governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena congratulated the two states to have contributed to the growth and development of the country.

“Since 1960, the two states came into existence, the world has seen and praised Gujarat and Maharashtra for climbing the ladder of success and development in the last 60 years. If I say that these two states have set a new norm of India’s development, there should be no surprise in it,” Saxena said.

According to the Lt. Governor, the globe adopts the ideals of India’s rich culture. India is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks to the determination of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Performances by the artists and army personnel dressed in traditional garb highlighted the fusion of local, Gujarati, and Maharashtrian cultures and hailed the spirit of unity in diversity.

It was the central government’s decision that all states celebrate the statehood days of other states too.

Raj Bhavans across the nation commemorated the statehood days of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

20 states and 8 union territories celebrated the statehood day of Gujarat and Maharashtra in their respective Raj Bhavans.

Under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme, the government aims to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between people of different states/UTs through the concept of state/UT pairing.

The programme further enhances the engagement matrix between the states and UTs.

“Our government is committed to the all-inclusive development of the state along with all sections of the society. I appeal to all to come together and resolve to create a new and strong Maharashtra” Maharashtra governor Ramesh Bais said.

“Best wishes on Maharashtra Day. The state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors. I pray for the continued progress of Maharashtra in the years to come,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

The PM also extended his wishes to the state of Gujarat, “Greetings on Gujarat Sthapana Diwas. Gujarat has made a mark due to its all-round progress as well as its unique culture. I pray that the state continues to scale new heights of development in the times ahead,” he tweeted.

